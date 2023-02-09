UrduPoint.com

Malala Yousafzai Becomes Executive Producer Of 'Stranger At The Gate'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2023 | 05:04 PM

The Nobel Peace winner says that it is so wonderful to see Stranger at the Gate received an Oscar nomination for the best documentary short.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winner has become the executive producer of film Stranger at the Gate.

The film is about the subjets of conflict, Islamophobia, racism and the power of forgiveness.
Taking to Twitter, the Nobel Peace prize winner said, "So wonderful to see STRANGER AT THE GATE receive an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Short! Congrats to @JSeftel,".

She said she felt honoured that they invited her to be part of such a noble story.
According to the reports, she emphaized upon the unity against the Taliban and made it clear that there is space for terrorists in islam. She also stated that there was no justification for terrorist acts in Islam.

She furtehr said that they needed peace and stability and security for the ordinary people.
Malala was of the view that , “I decided to become executive producer of this film so that we could tell stories of those who are not heard enough,".

She said she wanted to project the issue of Islamophobia, stereotypes and Muslims in the West.
It may be mentioned here that the Gate is about a US marine and war veteran Mr McKinney who was taught during his time in the military to see Muslims as enemies. As he returned to Muncie, Indiana, he thought to act on this belief and planned an attack on the Islamic Centre of Muncie. But he visited a mosque and met the local Muslim community and he surprised to see the positive response.

More Stories From Pakistan

