Malala Yousafzai celebrates completion of degree at Oxford

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai completed her degree in Philosophy, Political Science and Economic at Oxford University here on Saturday.

Malala Yousafzai, 22, was quite happy over completion of her degree at one of the world-class universities. She celebrated her happiness with her family. Mala who is followed by 1.6 million followers is symbol of courage and knowledge for millions and millions of girls across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, she also shared development with her fans and friends, saying that: “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,”.

In the picture, she shared on Twitter, Malala was sitting in the middle of her father and mother and was smiling on her success while a big cake was lying there in front of her to celebrate success. Two boys were also present there and one of them made sign of victory on the occasion.

Malala Yousafzai who was hit by the Taliban just for going to school and continuing education in Swat district in 2012, and she was taken to UK for her treatment followed by World-wide fame due to her courage and bravery for education.