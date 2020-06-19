UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malala Yousafzai Celebrates Completion Of Degree At Oxford

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:03 PM

Malala Yousafzai celebrates completion of degree at Oxford

Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has completed her degree in Philosophy, Political Science and Economic at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai completed her degree in Philosophy, Political Science and Economic at Oxford University here on Saturday.

Malala Yousafzai, 22, was quite happy over completion of her degree at one of the world-class universities. She celebrated her happiness with her family. Mala who is followed by 1.6 million followers is symbol of courage and knowledge for millions and millions of girls across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, she also shared development with her fans and friends, saying that: “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,”.

In the picture, she shared on Twitter, Malala was sitting in the middle of her father and mother and was smiling on her success while a big cake was lying there in front of her to celebrate success. Two boys were also present there and one of them made sign of victory on the occasion.

Malala Yousafzai who was hit by the Taliban just for going to school and continuing education in Swat district in 2012, and she was taken to UK for her treatment followed by World-wide fame due to her courage and bravery for education.

Related Topics

Taliban Malala Yousafzai Education Swat Twitter Reading Oxford United Kingdom Family Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council and Beyond Riyada organise vi ..

22 minutes ago

A meeting within the framework of the Human Rights ..

27 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says federal govt to transfer Rs 3 ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh govt imposes smart lockdown in parts of Kara ..

41 minutes ago

ADB projects Pakistan economy to grow at 2% in fis ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab CM takes notices of lab extorting public in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.