UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University

The youngest Noble Peace Prize winner, Pakistan's daughter and female education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from the world renowned educational institution Oxford University, United Kingdom

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The youngest Noble Peace prize winner, Pakistan's daughter and female education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from the world renowned educational institution Oxford University, United Kingdom.

She Friday tweeted on her social media account that "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, I will be Netflix, reading and sleep".

Malala Yousufzai was born on July 12, 1997 in Mingora, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. She was survived a shot to the head by Taliban on October 9, 2012, as she was campaigning for the girls to be allowed to go to school.

She was airlifted to Britain, where she was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham.

After graduating in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, Malala has joined some of the world's top leaders, including former prime minister of Pakistan late Benazir Bhutto, current Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ex-British Prime Minister David Cameron, reported the British media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Malala Yousafzai Imran Khan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Education Social Media Reading Oxford Birmingham United Kingdom Mingora David Cameron July October Family Media From Top Netflix

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

21 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.