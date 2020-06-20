Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University

The youngest Noble Peace Prize winner, Pakistan's daughter and female education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from the world renowned educational institution Oxford University, United Kingdom

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The youngest Noble Peace prize winner, Pakistan's daughter and female education activist, Malala Yousafzai, has graduated from the world renowned educational institution Oxford University, United Kingdom.

She Friday tweeted on her social media account that "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, I will be Netflix, reading and sleep".

Malala Yousufzai was born on July 12, 1997 in Mingora, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. She was survived a shot to the head by Taliban on October 9, 2012, as she was campaigning for the girls to be allowed to go to school.

She was airlifted to Britain, where she was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham.

After graduating in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, Malala has joined some of the world's top leaders, including former prime minister of Pakistan late Benazir Bhutto, current Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ex-British Prime Minister David Cameron, reported the British media.