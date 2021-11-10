Malala Yousafzai ties knot with Asser Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

The 24-year old Nobel laureate has uploaded her wedding photos with husband and her parents on Twitter to share the “the wonderful moment of her life”.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousufzai has tied the knot with Asser Malik.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year old confirmed her marriage with Asser Malik.

She wrote, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,”.

As Malala updated her status she started receiving praises and congratulation messages from all over the world.

Peoples from different walks of life including politicians, the world’s top rights activists and showbiz celebrities wished her congratulations.

Asser Malik is Operation Manager of Pakistan cricket Board’s High Performance Centre who graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The wedding ceremony was very small that took place at the house of Malala Yousafzai in Birmingham and only close relatives were invited to it.