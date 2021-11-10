UrduPoint.com

Malala Yousafzai Ties The Knot In Birmingham

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:18 AM

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with Asser in a 'small Nikkah' ceremony held at her home in Birmingham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with Asser in a 'small Nikkah' ceremony held at her home in Birmingham.

Malala made the announcement on her twitter account and called it a 'precious' day of her life.

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she tweeted.

She also shared a few pictures of her Nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen along with her husband and parents.

Related Topics

Malala Yousafzai Twitter Birmingham

Recent Stories

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Air Chief pays tribute to Dr Allama Iqbal on his 1 ..

Air Chief pays tribute to Dr Allama Iqbal on his 144th Birthday

55 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Announces Plan to Accelerate ..

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Accelerate Infrastructure Investments - W ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy to UN pays tributes to Allama Iqba ..

Pakistani envoy to UN pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on his birthday

55 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrests three wanted absconders ..

Rawalpindi Police arrests three wanted absconders in various raids

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.