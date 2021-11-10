Malala Yousafzai Ties The Knot In Birmingham
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:18 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with Asser in a 'small Nikkah' ceremony held at her home in Birmingham.
Malala made the announcement on her twitter account and called it a 'precious' day of her life.
"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she tweeted.
She also shared a few pictures of her Nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen along with her husband and parents.