Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

(@FahadShabbir)

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with Asser in a 'small Nikkah' ceremony held at her home in Birmingham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with Asser in a 'small Nikkah' ceremony held at her home in Birmingham.

Malala made the announcement on her twitter account and called it a 'precious' day of her life.

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she tweeted.

She also shared a few pictures of her Nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen along with her husband and parents.