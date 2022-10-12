Malala Yousafzai visits flood hit areas of Dadu, inspects devastation

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) ::Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday visited flood hit area of district Dadu and reviewed the devastation caused by the monsoon rains and the flash floods.

Accompanied by her father Ziauddun Yousafzai, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah and singer Shehzad Roy, Malala Yousafzai inspected the Chhandan area of Juhi and lamented the devastation caused by the flood.

The purpose of Nobel Laureate's visit is to help victims in rehabilitation as floods had devastated hundreds of thousands families in Sindh and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also praised the visit of Malala Yousafzai and said due to her visit of the flood hit areas of Sindh, a strong voice about human tragedy will be spread all over the world.