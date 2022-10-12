UrduPoint.com

Malala Yousafzai Visits Flood Hit Areas Of Dadu District, Reviews Devastation

Published October 12, 2022

Malala Yousafzai visits flood hit areas of Dadu district, reviews devastation

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday visited the flood hit area of district Dadu and reviewed the devastation caused by the monsoon rains and the flash floods.

Accompanied by her father Ziauddun Yousafzai, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and singer Shehzad Roy, Malala Yousafzai inspected the Chhandan area of Juhi and lamented the devastation caused by the flood.

The purpose of the Nobel Laureate's visit is to help victims in rehabilitation as floods had devastated hundreds of thousands families in Sindh and other parts of the country.

Malala visited the embankment of MNV drain and also met the flood hit families and the children living there in tents.

Malala Yousafzai also inspected the tent settlement in Chandan Deh and met the flood victims.

On arrival at the tent village, Ms. Yousafzai was warmly received by women belonging to flood affected families. On this occasion, the Nobel laureate has mingled with the affected families.

In his briefing, the Education Minister Sardar Shah informed that 12000 schools were destroyed due to floods, which has affected the education of 2 million children.

Sardar Shah said that many areas are still under water and after drainage if the flood water, the damaged schools will be identified.

Malala expressed her concern over destruction of educational institutions due to which education of children had been affected.

Malala sat down and talked to the flood affected women during her visit to the camp and listened to their problems.

She encouraged the flood affected women saying that they are brave as they were coping with these difficult times.

The Deputy Commissioner Sayed Murtaza Ali Shah also briefed the Nobel Laureate about the destruction caused by the floods in the district.

On this occasion, DC and SSP Dadu also presented a gift of Ajrak and Shawl to Malala Yousafzai on behalf of Sindh Chief Minister.

Later, Nobel Laureate Malala returned back to Karachi after observing destruction caused by the floods in Sindh.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah in a statement praised the visit of Malala Yousafzai and said due to her visit to the flood hit areas of Sindh, a strong voice about human tragedy will be spread all over the world.

