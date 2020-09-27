UrduPoint.com
Malam Jabba: 'Magic Mountain' Almost Ready To Welcome Adventurists, Tourists

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Malam Jabba: 'Magic Mountain' almost ready to welcome adventurists, tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Malam Jabba, situated at above 9,000-feet altitude, will prove to be a game-changer in promoting adventure tourism in the valley of Swat after completion of an initiative named as 'Magic Mountain'.

The 'Magic Mountain' is being set up at Malam Jabba by the private sector to promote thrilling winter sports among youth, besides imparting quality training under a conducive environment.

The project is nearing completion and to be launched by the end of next month, Samson Group of Companies Spokesperson Samar Sabeen told APP.

She said 'Magic Mountain' was the first ski resort in Pakistan that would offer an ideal place to the budding sportsmen for learning multiple kinds of snow and winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding.

The spokesperson said the 'Magic Mountain' covered around 150 Kanals of land that was just a five-minute drive away from 'Malam Jabba Ski Resort'.

The gentle slopes and small ski lifts were installed at the park to facilitate the beginners so that they could learn snow games easily.

Sabeen said the mountain would be a perfect place for tourists and adventure seekers to visit and stay as it would offer multiple facilities ranging from accommodation to sports club.

An amusement park, hospital, skiing school, mini golf course, archery zone, ice hockey field, ice skating rink, cross country skiing circuit, curling rink and parabolic snowslides were being set up at the facility to promote adventure tourism in the area, she added.Some 12 camping pods and a restaurant were also being established at the 'Magic Mountain' to cater food and accommodation needs of tourists.

She said the 'Magic Mountain' would give an opportunity to the tourists and sportsmen to play full range of winter and snow sports including snow golf, archery, trampoline, ice hockey, grass skiing, cross country ski, curling, tobogganing, and mountain and horse riding.

Unlike 'Malam Jabba Ski Resort', she said the mountain was an affordable place to visit and would be open for public all the time.

Sabeen said her company was committed to play its due role in tourism promotion and making all-out efforts to introduce Malam Jabba as best destination for adventure tourism.

Highlighting tourism potential of Malam Jabba, she said more than 100,000 tourists had visited the area after lifting of the restrictions on tourist sites, imposed by the government to stem the novel coronavirus spread across the country.

