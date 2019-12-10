Malam Jabba pending adjudication in PHC: NAB

(@imziishan)

Malam Jabba case is pending adjudication in Peshawar High Court (PHC), Samsons Group of Companies (Pvt) and M/s FM Global Private Ltd have filed writ petition No 1428/2018, said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman in a statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Malam Jabba case is pending adjudication in Peshawar High Court (PHC), Samsons Group of Companies (Pvt) and M/s FM Global Private Ltd have filed writ petition No 1428/2018, said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman in a statement.

Clarifying a news item published in a section of press, he said NAB has great regard for due process of law. Presently, a total of 1,261 corruption references having worth of Rs 943 billion, were under trial in 25 respected Accountability Courts.

He said as per clause 16 (a) of National Accountability ordinance, NAO,the case shall be heard from day to day and shall be disposed of within thirty days.

Media is requested to avoid making speculations in this regard.