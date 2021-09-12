UrduPoint.com

Malam Jabba To Host Mountain Marathon On Sept 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A large number of sports enthusiasts will run in the majestic and lush green mountains of Malam Jabba, 9,000 feet above sea level, on September 25 to promote Pakistan's tourism at national and international level.

At least 150 athletes are expected to compete in four categories of long and short distance races under the Swat Mountain Marathon being hosted by Samson Group of Companies, said its spokesperson.

Talking to APP via phone, she said the event was in continuity of the initiatives being taken by the company to promote the picturesque resort at local and global level.

She said the company was striving for tourism promotion by holding winter and summer sports events at Malam Jabba.

Different types of sports and fun activities including Snow Marathon, Snow Boarding Championship, Skiing Competition and others were being arranged in different seasons every year, she added.

Giving details of the Swat Mountain Marathon, the spokesperson said there were four types of long and short distance races including full-marathon (42 kilometer), half-marathon (21 kilometer), 10km marathon and 5km marathon.

She said prize money for first, second and third positions in full-marathon would be Rs60,000, Rs45,000 and Rs35,000, respectively, while winner and runners up of half-marathon would get cash up to Rs45,000.

The spokesperson said prize money for 10km and 5 km marathons would be up to Rs20,000 and Rs15,000, respectively.

