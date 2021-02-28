UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malam Jabba To Host Snow Marathon In Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Malam Jabba to host snow marathon in next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Malam Jabba is set to host snow marathon at 9,000 foot-high sloop on March 6 to promote winter sports and adventure tourism in Swat's snowy peaks.

The initiative was being taken by Samson Group of Companies in collaboration with provincial tourism authorities, the company spokesperson told APP on Sunday.

She said arrangements were being finalized for successful organization of the race. A large number of athletes were expected to participate in the marathon.

Related Topics

Snow Sports Swat Company Marathon March Sunday Race

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

27 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

42 minutes ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

57 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.