Malam Jabba to host snow marathon in next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Malam Jabba is set to host snow marathon at 9,000 foot-high sloop on March 6 to promote winter sports and adventure tourism in Swat's snowy peaks.

The initiative was being taken by Samson Group of Companies in collaboration with provincial tourism authorities, the company spokesperson told APP on Sunday.

She said arrangements were being finalized for successful organization of the race. A large number of athletes were expected to participate in the marathon.