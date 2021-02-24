UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malam Jabba's Cycling C'ship On Saturday

Wed 24th February 2021

Malam Jabba's Cycling C'ship on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An uphill cycling race for 35 kilometer (km) track will kick off at picturesque valley of Malam Jabba, Swat on Saturday (February 27).

The 'National Cycling Championship' is aimed to promote adventure tourism in the country, in addition to healthy activities, the Samson Group of Companies' Spokesperson told APP.

She said the initiative would provide an opportunity to sportsmen, athletes and adventure seekers to exhibit their skills in the presence of a large number of audience.

The spokesperson said over 80 athletes were expected to take part in the mega sports event for the title of champion at the rugged yet scenic terrain of Malam Jabba.

First winner of the race would get Rs 100,000 cash prize, whereas Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 were fixed for the runners up respectively, she added.

In addition to the Championship, she said, other events like tug of war, archery, movie night, uphill race, cultural performances and food festival were also being arranged for the visitors.

The events were meant to attract huge crowds with scrumptious food stalls, kids play area, winter sports, adventurous rides and much more.  She said the championship would conclude on February 28.

