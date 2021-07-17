UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malam Jabba's Mountainous Terrain Buzzed With Aeromodelling Activities

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:44 PM

Malam Jabba's mountainous terrain buzzed with aeromodelling activities

Aeromodellers from across the country on Saturday took a new and unique experience of flying their remote-control aircrafts at a height of 9,000 feet from sea level

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Aeromodellers from across the country on Saturday took a new and unique experience of flying their remote-control aircrafts at a height of 9,000 feet from sea level.

The day-long recreational-cum-learning event involving multiple aeromodelling activities was organized by Samson Group of Companies to create awareness about the hobby, as well as, promote Malam Jabba as one of the best adventurous and sports tourism destinations.

"Aeromodelling is one of the finest hobbies and its experience within mountains is really fantastic," Usman Ahmed, an Aeromodeller from Islamabad, told APP here while describing the initiative a 'remarkable step' of the organization.

He said the hobby was a mixture of technology and sports and provided two sorts of leisure in 'one ticket', adding there was a need to set up aeromodelling clubs in every major city, especially at every tourist destination to promote the sports.

Usman noted that Pakistan had only three aeromodelling clubs, whereas the United Kingdom had as many as 800 such facilities.

He said he was grateful to the company's management for providing aeromodellers an opportunity to inculcate knowledge of aviation industry in the budding ones.

According to Samson Group of Companies Spokesperson Samar Sabeen, four types of activities were arranged at Malam Jabba ski resort to attract the youth towards such a healthy activity.

She said static display of model aircrafts was arranged, in addition to remote control flying activity, kit assembling and others.

Sabeen said such an event was organized at Malam Jabba for the very first time, adding multiple aeromodelling groups had been invited from across the country.

She said experts were also invited to give first-hand training to budding aeromodellers on landing and take-off techniques of model aircrafts.

"The hobby is gaining popularity across the country," she said, adding such activities here were to attract to the locals towards the sports by imbibing its skills.

On the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation Director General Captain (Retd) Kamran Afridi said massive investment was being poured into tourism sector to uplift it in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been advocating for echo-friendly and sustainable one for since long.

He said five camping pods villages had been opened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas more sites were being identified for such facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Company United Kingdom Afridi Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Chinese Company Says Suspending Work at Dasu Dam i ..

25 seconds ago

Coronavirus hits Olympic Village for first time

27 seconds ago

France to require 24-hour negative Covid test for ..

13 minutes ago

Record Number of Police Officers to Guard Olympic ..

13 minutes ago

Commissioner for foolproof arrangements to cope wi ..

30 minutes ago

Online registration of summer courses starts at NC ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.