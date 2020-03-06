'Malamjabba' receives 17 inches snow in current snowfall spell

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :'Malamjabba' received maximum 17 inches snowfall till Friday morning during the current snowfall spell in northern and hilly areas of the country, Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Zaheer Babar said.

He said Malamjabba received maximum snowfall and its average record of past 15 years was 112 inches.

Murree received 12 inches, Chilas nine inches and in whole winter till now Chilas recorded 37 inches snowfall.

He said average record of past 15 years in Astore recorded as 45 inches and during current spell Astore recorded 10 inches snowfall.

He said Chitral recorded seven inches snowfall, Skardu and Darash Bagrot six inhes, Parachinar and Upper Dir recorded four inches and its past 15 years record it had received 13 inches snowfall.

He said average snowfall for last 15 years in Murree recorded as 63 inches.

