Malaria, Dengue Cases Drop 40% In Sindh, Medicines Available For 195,000 Patients: DG Health

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Director General Health Sindh, has informed that due to timely spraying and fogging by District Health Officers after rain, the ratio of malaria and dengue cases dropped this year 40% as compared to 2022-23.

He said that the percentage of cases has decreased because health professionals and entomologists have been trained in this regard by the health department in collaboration with the Agha Khan hospital. Furthermore the wards for dengue, malaria and chikungunya were also active in all the hospitals of the province by the health department to provide better health facilities to the people, he added.

In an explanatory statement about the news circulating in the media regarding the shortage of medicines, the DG health stated that the data for all cases and medicines related to malaria, dengue and chikungunya has been collected by the relevant department. Currently, hospitals have sufficient medicines to treat 195,000 patients.

Additionally, more stock of medicines for malaria, dengue and chikungunya was expected to arrive soon, which will be promptly distributed to hospitals and health centers to ensure the public does not face any difficulties.

