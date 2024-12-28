Open Menu

Malaria, Dengue Fever On Rise In KP: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Malaria, dengue fever on rise in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department reported a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases current year.

In a report issued here Saturday, malaria cases have risen by 13 percent with 271,344 patients admitted to hospitals while only 239,902 patients affected by malaria fever last year.

Compared to last year, 31,442 more cases of malaria have been reported in the province, which is 13 percent more.

Furthermore, a dramatic 176 percent increase in dengue cases has been observed. A total of 5,477 patients were hospitalized this year. However, a total of 1,980 cases were reported during year 2023.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

48 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

1 hour ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

1 hour ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

1 hour ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

2 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

6 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

6 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan