Malaria, Dengue Fever On Rise In KP: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department reported a significant increase in mosquito-borne diseases current year.
In a report issued here Saturday, malaria cases have risen by 13 percent with 271,344 patients admitted to hospitals while only 239,902 patients affected by malaria fever last year.
Compared to last year, 31,442 more cases of malaria have been reported in the province, which is 13 percent more.
Furthermore, a dramatic 176 percent increase in dengue cases has been observed. A total of 5,477 patients were hospitalized this year. However, a total of 1,980 cases were reported during year 2023.
