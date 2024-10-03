Open Menu

Malaria Outbreaks In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:02 PM

A surge in malaria cases has been reported in Mirpurkhas, with 13,000 people confirmed positive after recent rainfall in the district

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A surge in malaria cases has been reported in Mirpurkhas, with 13,000 people confirmed positive after recent rainfall in the district.

According to District Health Officer Dr. Jairam Das, the rains have created an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, which are the Primary cause of malaria fever.

Das, while talking to the team of journalists of Mirpurkhas Press Club at his office on Thursday assured that those undergoing treatment have received medication for mosquito bites, and the situation is currently under control.

However, he emphasized the importance of preventive measures, urging residents to get tested for malaria if they experience temperature-related complaints and to use anti-mosquito methods.

