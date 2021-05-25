UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 09:53 PM

The High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram bin Muhammad Ibrahim, on Tuesday, said Malaysia highly condemned Israel's atrocities on the innocent Palestinians and our policy about Palestine is very clear

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram bin Muhammad Ibrahim, on Tuesday, said Malaysia highly condemned Israel's atrocities on the innocent Palestinians and our policy about Palestine is very clear.

In a farewell meeting with Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Group Leader Sohail Altaf and senior officials during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the Malaysian High Commissioner said that his stay in Pakistan was marvellous and one of the most notable periods of his life.

Ikram bin Muhammad Ibrahim said that Malaysia relations with Pakistan has great strategic importance and Malaysia has invested in different sectors in Pakistan.

On the occasion, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber valued the services of Akram Bin Muhammad as High Commissioner.

"With his personal interest and cooperation, the Rawalpindi Chamber successfully held the Achievement Awards and business Opportunities Conference in Malaysia in 2019", he added.

e said that It was a great honour and pride for RCCI as the then Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the chief guest of the ceremony.

