"Malaysia Emerging As A Key Destination For Pakistani Youth": Ahsan Raza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Monday said Malaysia is emerging as a key destination for Pakistani youth.
Speaking at the first annual Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 here at Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC), he termed the convention, a landmark event that is being held with regards to overseas Pakistani diaspora.
Shah emphasized the significant presence of Pakistanis in Malaysia, noting that the country hosts one of the largest Pakistani communities in Southeast Asia.
He highlighted that many Pakistanis have migrated a century ago from northern regions of Pakistan such as Buner, Hazara, and Haripur, seeking opportunities in Malaysia's growing economy.
He also mentioned the recent visit of the Malaysian Air Chief, whose father hails from Haripur, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
Shah further said that Malaysia have become a favourable destination for our youth due to advanced economy and brighter future.
The High Commissioner acknowledged the increasing number of Pakistani students in Malaysia, with over 400 currently enrolled in various universities.
About counsellor and community services in 2024, he said the Pakistani High Commission in Malaysia issued 31,983 passports, 1188 emergency travel documents, 2841 Nadra services and 9800 visas, indicating active engagement with the community.
The High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) for organizing this landmark convention. He also proposed designating April 14 or any other day as "Pardesi Day" to honor the contributions of overseas Pakistanis annually.
