Open Menu

"Malaysia Emerging As A Key Destination For Pakistani Youth": Ahsan Raza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM

"Malaysia emerging as a key destination for Pakistani youth": Ahsan Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Monday said Malaysia is emerging as a key destination for Pakistani youth.

Speaking at the first annual Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025 here at Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC), he termed the convention, a landmark event that is being held with regards to overseas Pakistani diaspora.

Shah emphasized the significant presence of Pakistanis in Malaysia, noting that the country hosts one of the largest Pakistani communities in Southeast Asia.

He highlighted that many Pakistanis have migrated a century ago from northern regions of Pakistan such as Buner, Hazara, and Haripur, seeking opportunities in Malaysia's growing economy.

He also mentioned the recent visit of the Malaysian Air Chief, whose father hails from Haripur, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.

Shah further said that Malaysia have become a favourable destination for our youth due to advanced economy and brighter future.

The High Commissioner acknowledged the increasing number of Pakistani students in Malaysia, with over 400 currently enrolled in various universities.

About counsellor and community services in 2024, he said the Pakistani High Commission in Malaysia issued 31,983 passports, 1188 emergency travel documents, 2841 Nadra services and 9800 visas, indicating active engagement with the community.

The High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) for organizing this landmark convention. He also proposed designating April 14 or any other day as "Pardesi Day" to honor the contributions of overseas Pakistanis annually.

APP/tsw-abs

Recent Stories

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

14 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

15 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

15 hours ago
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

16 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

16 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

17 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan