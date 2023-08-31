Open Menu

Malaysia HC Organizes Flag Hosting Ceremony To Celebrate National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 08:51 PM

The Malaysia High Commission in Pakistan on Thursday organized a flag hosting ceremony to celebrate Malaysia's 66th National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Malaysia High Commission in Pakistan on Thursday organized a flag hosting ceremony to celebrate Malaysia's 66th National Day.

During the event, Malaysia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, extended his warmest congratulations and felicitations to Malaysians living in Pakistan.

"As Malaysians living abroad, we should be proud of our beloved nation taking cognizant of the success stories Malaysia has achieved since independence as a progressive dynamic country" he added.

The High Commissioner said, Malaysia values its unity in diversity blessed with a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions.

"As we progress into the future, we have forged a strong sense of nationhood which is deeply-rooted in our aspiration, shared values, mutual respect among our diverse ethnicities" he added.

He said, "As High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, I am proud to bear witness to the strong and enduring bond of brotherly ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. The excellent diplomatic ties strengthened by close people-to-people contacts have contributed to an even closer relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan. In this context, I intend to take our relationship to a higher level."The High Commissioner, said, "I would like to call on all Malaysians to reaffirm our commitment to chart our future together premises on Malaysia MADANI principle of inclusivity, tolerance, and progress."

