Malaysia intends to offer training courses in technology, trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh has said the Malaysian High Commission is planning to offer courses in multiple sectors for Pakistan including agriculture, economy, education, environment, industrial technical training, diplomacy, technology and trade.

He made these remarks while addressing the reception hosted for the Alumni of Malaysia Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) which was attended by 92 members of the alumni.

He said, "Hopefully the MTCP participants would utilize the knowledge and experience to further contribute to the betterment of Pakistan".

The Malaysian envoy also reiterated the High Commission's commitment to sharing developmental experiences and expertise by providing various human capacity-building programs and technical assistance to Pakistan in the coming years.

He said that the MTCP emphasizes human resources development mainly through training and capacity-building courses including short-term courses at Malaysian public and private training institutions, and long-term courses at Malaysian public universities.

Annually, Malaysia's flagship MTCP offers more than 60 technical training and capacity-building programmes in vast areas of development in collaboration with leading local training institutions and international development partners, envoy maintained.

Deddy Faisal said that the Malaysian Government aims to encourage more future participation from Pakistani officials in the MTCP, as it would not only be beneficial for bilateral relations but it would also assist in the career development of the participants.

He also stated that Malaysia attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Pakistan. Malaysia's trade relations with Pakistan have been encouraging. In 2021, the bilateral trade has grown to 36.3% and our total trade is worth 1.901 billion US Dollars.

A majority of this total trade volume is contributed by the export of Palm Oil and palm Oil Based Agriculture Products which account for 51.9% share of this total volume. Malaysia has been ranked first among 135 countries in the Global Islamic Finance Development Indicator and first among 81 in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, both for the 9th year running.

The long-standing bilateral relations and close cooperation between our two brotherly countries have covered various areas in trade, investment, education, tourism, culture, defense, and technical assistance on human capital development, he concluded.