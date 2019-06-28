Malaysia keen to enhance trade relations with Pakistan - Deputy Prime Minister

Yang Amat Berhormat Dato Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Dr. WanIsmail, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia said that his country was keen to further enhance bilateral trade and investment relations with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to cooperate with each other in many fields

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Yang Amat Berhormat Dato Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Dr. WanIsmail, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia said that his country was keen to further enhance bilateral trade and investment relations with Pakistan as both countries have great potential to cooperate with each other in many fields.She said this while addressing as Chief Guest the Awards Ceremony organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.She said that Pakistan should also use cricket diplomacy for promoting bilateral relations and consider Malaysia as its second destination for organizing cricket matches.

She appreciated the initiative of ICCI for organizing Awards Ceremony in Malaysia and hoped that such events would create new opportunities for promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

She also distributed awards amongst various companies of Islamabad for showing excellent performance in various fields of business and congratulated the award winners..Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Atif Sharif Mian Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan for Malaysia, RafatFarid Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI, Sheikh Amir WaheedChairman BOC Committee &former President ICCI and many other dignitaries attended the event.