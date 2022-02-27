UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 27,299 New COVID-19 Infections, 43 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Malaysia reports 27,299 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 27,299 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 3,395,170, according to the country's health ministry.

There are 256 new imported cases, with 27,043 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 43 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,634.

The ministry reported 22,710 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,063,560.

There are 298,976 active cases, 348 are being held in intensive care and 203 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 118,275 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 82.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 44.5 percent have received boosters.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>