Malaysia reports 27,299 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 27,299 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 3,395,170, according to the country's health ministry.

There are 256 new imported cases, with 27,043 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 43 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,634.

The ministry reported 22,710 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,063,560.

There are 298,976 active cases, 348 are being held in intensive care and 203 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 118,275 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 82.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 44.5 percent have received boosters.