Malaysia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 2,852 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,953,418, according to the health ministry.

There are three new imported cases, with 2,849 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 12 new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,566.

The ministry reported 3,710 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,888,938.

There are 27,914 active cases, with 97 being held in intensive care and 57 of those in need of assisted breathing.