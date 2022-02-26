UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 30,644 New COVID-19 Infections, 57 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Malaysia reports 30,644 new COVID-19 infections, 57 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia reported 30,644 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 3,367,871, according to the health ministry.

There are 257 new imported cases, with 30,387 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 57 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,591.

The ministry reported 22,678 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,040,850.

Among 294,430 active cases, 332 are being held in intensive care and 196 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia

Recent Stories

Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

13 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

39 minutes ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

52 minutes ago
 EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

2 hours ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

3 hours ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>