Malaysia Reports 6,045 New COVID-19 Cases, 63 New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Malaysia reports 6,045 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Malaysia reported 6,045 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 778,652.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 20 of the new cases are imported and 6,025 are local transmissions.

Another 63 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 5,497.

Some 5,271 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 705,486 or 90.6 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 67,669 active cases, 917 are being held in intensive care and 443 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

