Malaysia starts registering Pakistani workers' for social protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The registration of Pakistani workers has started in Malaysia after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Malaysian Social Security Agency recently signed an agreement for their social protection.

The agreement was signed at the Headquarters of Malaysian Social Security where Pakistan's High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch represented the country, a press release issued here on Monday said.

In that regard, a Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Malaysia.

According to the Overseas Ministry, some 82,000 Pakistanis would be able to get extensive social relief.

Around 15,000 Pakistanis went Malaysia every year for overseas employment.

Now, every Pakistani, residing legally in Malaysia, would get medical and financial assistance in case of his/her accident. If a Pakistani expatriate died during his service then his/her family would receive monthly stipend from Malaysian Social Security.

Congratulating the Pakistani labour in Malaysia, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said welfare of Pakistani expatriates was top priority of his government.