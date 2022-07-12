UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Underscored The Importance Of Localizing SDG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Malaysia underscored the importance of localizing SDG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Economic Planning Unit in collaboration with the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia for Sustainable Development Goals (APPGM-SDG) co-organized a side event entitled "Building Back Better in Localising SDGs".

A Case Study of Malaysia and Three Southeast Asian Country Experiences of the Partnership Model" at the margins of the 2022 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, said a news release issued by the Malaysia embassy in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The side event, which was held in a virtual format, highlighted Malaysia's experience, as well as three other Southeast Asian countries namely, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, on the achievements and challenges in localizing SDGs.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy), YB Dato' Sri Mustapa Mohamed in his welcoming remarks recognised the importance of localizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda).

As the world worked to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dato' Sri Mustapa Mohamed highlighted the urgent need for countries to work together and enhance their commitment to implement the SDGs.

He commended the role of the APPGM-SDG and the Malaysia CSO SDG Alliance in forging stronger collaboration between Parliamentarians, state and local governments, as well as local communities in implementing 121 local solution projects in 30 parliamentary Constituencies.

Panellists speaking at the event shared experiences, priorities and lessons learned from the implementation of the SDGs at the local level. They also shared respective national implementation efforts, challenges and good practices in the course of achieving the 2030 Agenda.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Malaysia, Dato' Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, in his closing remarks, stressed the importance of joint action by all stakeholders including government, the private sector and civil society; in addressing poverty and inequality, climate change, gender-based discrimination, ethnicity or class with a strong inclusive agenda especially, when reaching out to the most vulnerable communities in localizing SDGs.

The HLPF is the main United Nations platform on sustainable development and it has a central role in the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs at the global level. Localization of the SDGs refers to the process of defining, implementing, and monitoring strategies at the local level to achieve the global, national, and subnational goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Thailand United Nations Alliance New York Indonesia Philippines Malaysia Sudanese Pound Event All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.