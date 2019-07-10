Malaysia wants to increase trade relations with Pakistan :Dr Mahateer Muhammad

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Malaysia and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the existing level, said Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Mahateer Muhammad here Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here by RCCI , Dr. Mahateer Muhammad the Prime Minister of Malaysia while addressing a 32nd Achievement Award ceremony organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he said Malaysia is committed for providing business-friendly environment and cooperation for anyone who desires to invest here.

"We have identified many areas where we can enhance our relationship with Pakistan. If we increase trade, it will benefit both a lot," he said.

Dr Mahathir thanked RCCI for convening the Business Conference and Awards ceremony in Malaysia and mentioned RCCI as the pioneer and being the first ever foreign chamber to organize such event.

He said Malaysia is looking forward to the establishment of Proton Holdings Berhad's automotive assembly plant in Pakistan. "I would also like to suggest to Malaysian businessmen to look into the various available trade opportunities in Pakistan.

"There is immensely huge untapped potential to enhance bilateral trade between Malaysia and Pakistan," he said.

He pointed out that Malaysia and Pakistan being friendly nations with a combined population of 224 million makes a very large consumer market.

"Our unique relationship and closeness should be tapped so that we can exploit this massive market to the advantage of both nations.

"In fact, as Malaysia hopes for greater economic cooperation, mutual exchange of knowledge and expansion of trade with Pakistan, we look towards a collaboration of complementing each other," he said. Dr Mahathir pointed out that Malaysia and Pakistan need to share their strengths and overcome each other's weaknesses to emerge as an economic force globally.

"I am happy to note that the Right Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, shares the same sentiments and is very keen to explore all available potential in our bilateral interests," he said.

Dr Mahateer opined that the business community is the back bone of the economy and therefore both leaders can play significant roles in enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Earlier, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem in his address said that it was a great honor to have PM of Malaysia at Awards ceremony and we had a great attachment with Malaysia. The major aim of this ceremony was to promote the true image of Pakistan.

RCCI president told that more than 300 participants representing different sectors including Tourism, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Plastic, Textile, Surgical goods, furniture, food and constructions participated in the event. Later awards in different categories were distributed among the top performers.