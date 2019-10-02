Malaysian businessmen should benefit from huge investment potential in Pakistan: Sadiq Sanjrani

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said Malaysian businessmen and investors should benefit from potential and conducive environment for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said Malaysian businessmen and investors should benefit from potential and conducive environment for investment in Pakistan

He expressed these views while talking to a Malaysian parliamentary delegation headed by Tan Sri Dato' Mohamad Arif Bin M D Yusof, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia, who called on him here at the Parliament House.

He said, "We can learn from the Malaysian expertise in the promotion of tourism in the country." The Senate chairman was accompanied by senators Kuhda Babar, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Muhammad Akram and John Kenneth William and Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar.

Sanjrani said Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed friendly and cordial relations, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir's visit to Pakistan early in the year had further boosted these ties.

He expressed the hope that the existing friendly ties would be further strengthened under the current leadership from both the countries. He said both the countries had a convergence of views on world affairs that translated into cooperation and support for each other at various international fora.

Pakistan looked forward to continued support from Malaysia for its bid to become full dialogue partner of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he added.

Sanjrani said Pakistan-Malaysia-Turkey trilateral would provide an important venue for strengthening cooperation.

Pakistan and Malaysia, he said, had a comprehensive economic partnership agreement for the promotion of trade between the two countries which would be instrumental in promoting trade between the two countries. The two countries had a business forum which must act as a catalyst to bring their trading communities closer to each other and help in removing obstacles on ground to promote trade, he maintained.

He suggested that both the countries could further deepen relations in tourism, telecommunication, vocational training, aviation and financial services sectors by creating more opportunities for people-to-people contact.

He appreciated that educational linkages were gradually growing and both sides should take positive steps to attract each other's student community to deepen cooperation in education and research sphere.

He said Pakistan appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir statement for supporting just and durable solution of the Kashmir issue through relevant UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. Indian illegal and unilateral actions to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to change its demographic structure contravened numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law and India's own prior commitments.

Jammu and Kashmir, he said, was not an internal affair of India. It was an internationally recognized dispute pending on the agenda of the UNSC for 70 years, he said, adding India had deployed 900,000 troops in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Since August 5, he said, there had been a lockdown with continued curfew, communications blockade and a severe shortage of food and medicines in the IOJ&K. The dire human rights and humanitarian situation was accompanied by grave risks to peace and security.

There was possibility of a false flag operation by India, he added.

He expressed the hope that Malaysia would play its rightful role in helping alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiri people subjected to inhuman lockdown, preventing threats to peace and security in the region and facilitating a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Later, the Senate chairman hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting delegation. The lunch was attended by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, parliamentary leaders of the political parties in Senate and members of the Parliament.