Malaysian CG Calls On Governor Sindh

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on Saturday, stressed on the need of expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia particularly in fields of education, health and science and technology.

He expressed the views while talking to Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad who called on Sindh Governor here at Governor House Karachi.

Pakistan-Malaysia relations, measures to further enhance the bilateral ties, exchange of delegations in various sectors and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Sindh speaking at the occasion said that relations of Pakistan and Malaysia spanned over many decades and both the countries were linked in the eternal bond of Islamic brotherhood.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that there was a huge potential of Pak-Malaysia mutual cooperation in education, health, science and technology and other sectors.

The Malaysian Envoy lauded the Sindh Governor's vision for public welfare and said that the Sindh Governor's IT program was a commendable effort for providing the youth a decent source of livelihood.

On the occasion, the Malaysian CG viewed artifacts and items used by the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also rang the bell of hope installed at the Governor House for listening to grievances of the public. He also reviewed the distribution of food rations in deserving people under the "Taqatwar Pakistan" initiative.

