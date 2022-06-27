UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Consul General Visits SAU MH Panhwar Farm

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Malaysian Consul General visits SAU MH Panhwar Farm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Consul General of Malaysia at Karachi Khairul nazran Abd Rehman Monday visited the M.H, Panhwar Farm of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof, Dr. Fateh Marri.

They agreed on various opportunities for research and technology exchange for bringing further improvement in the agriculture sector of the two countries.

According to university spokesman, the Consul General accompanied by the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Emad Siddiqui was briefed about ongoing research on various fruits including mango, banana, lychee, Jackfruit, strawberry.

The Vice Chancellor informed that Sindh Agriculture University was working on basic research as well as on issues related to the farming community. The university management is also working on sustainable seeds and indigenous breeds of livestock, poverty alleviation, food security, value chain, value aid, scholarships, internships and entrepreneurship opportunities for students.

The Consul General while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need of enhancing exchange of research, technologies and scientific information between Malaysia and Pakistan.

The Co-Chairman M.H, Panhwar Farm Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar informed that the farm was working with various agricultural research, scientific and marketing institutes of the country. He said that experts on this farm have been engaged in researching low-sugar mango verities, lychee, Jackfruit, strawberry, banana, and other fruit products.

During the visit, the Consul General also inspected different varieties of mangoes at M.H. Panhwar Farm.

