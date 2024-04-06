Malaysian Delegation Along With IMRF Visits AIOU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) An eight-member Christian delegation, consisting of four Malaysian missionaries and four Pakistanis, led by the Chairman of the Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF), Samuel Payra, visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi presided over the ceremony while Chairman IMRF the chief guest.
In his address, Samuel Payra stated that all the institutions of Pakistan stand with the minorities and are at the forefront of securing their rights. He emphasized that the constitution of Pakistan protects minorities and highlighted that a significant amount of work is being done to promote inter-faith harmony in Pakistan, which is unparalleled in any other country.
Additionally, there are numerous buildings in Pakistan named after minority leaders, serving as evidence of the mutual love and brotherhood within the country.
Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi stated that both the Muslim and Christian religions were revealed by God and share common traditions and values. He also mentioned that the Department of Interfaith Studies at AIOU is open to collaboration on matters related to peace and harmony.
Members of the Malaysian delegation, including Darren Philip, Sonita Anglik Philip, Jason Philip, and Alvin, expressed their appreciation for the love and hospitality they received from Pakistan. The event was attended by all the faculty members of Arabic and Islamic Studies.
