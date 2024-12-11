Open Menu

Malaysian Delegation, Azam Tarar Discuss Repatriation Of Pakistani Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

A delegation from the Malaysian High Commission, led by Ms. Mary Robert, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Malaysian High Commission, led by Ms. Mary Robert, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights.

The meeting focused on addressing the challenges faced by Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia and exploring ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The discussions also included the potential finalization of a Prisoner Transfer Agreement between Pakistan and Malaysia. This agreement, once formalized, would enable Pakistani prisoners to complete their sentences in Pakistan, reflecting the strong and cooperative ties between the two nations.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fast-tracking this agreement in close coordination with Malaysian authorities, including the Deputy Prime Minister.

These efforts are consistent with Pakistan’s National Emigration and Welfare Policy, which underscores the protection and welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

The government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of its diaspora, including undocumented workers and prisoners abroad.

The Malaysian delegation reiterated their commitment to resolving challenges such as limited legal aid and communication barriers for prisoners. Both sides acknowledged the need for enhanced support mechanisms to ensure the welfare of incarcerated individuals.

The Ministry of Human Rights, along with the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, has outlined measures to improve consular support for Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia. These include providing legal representation, translation services, and advocating for fair legal procedures.

This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to upholding human rights and strengthening bilateral ties to ensure the dignity and welfare of its citizens.

Recent Stories

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

14 seconds ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

3 minutes ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

29 seconds ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

30 seconds ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

32 seconds ago
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

33 seconds ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

36 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

4 seconds ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages confer ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood s ..

Chief Minister's team impressed by Mufti Mahmood school & college

6 seconds ago
 High Commissioner urges business community to leve ..

High Commissioner urges business community to leverage trade opportunities in Rw ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan