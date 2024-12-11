Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Malaysian High Commission, led by Ms. Mary Robert, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights.

The meeting focused on addressing the challenges faced by Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia and exploring ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The discussions also included the potential finalization of a Prisoner Transfer Agreement between Pakistan and Malaysia. This agreement, once formalized, would enable Pakistani prisoners to complete their sentences in Pakistan, reflecting the strong and cooperative ties between the two nations.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fast-tracking this agreement in close coordination with Malaysian authorities, including the Deputy Prime Minister.

These efforts are consistent with Pakistan’s National Emigration and Welfare Policy, which underscores the protection and welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

The government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of its diaspora, including undocumented workers and prisoners abroad.

The Malaysian delegation reiterated their commitment to resolving challenges such as limited legal aid and communication barriers for prisoners. Both sides acknowledged the need for enhanced support mechanisms to ensure the welfare of incarcerated individuals.

The Ministry of Human Rights, along with the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, has outlined measures to improve consular support for Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia. These include providing legal representation, translation services, and advocating for fair legal procedures.

This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to upholding human rights and strengthening bilateral ties to ensure the dignity and welfare of its citizens.