Malaysian Delegation Visits Punjab Pavilion At Lok Mela

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 07:12 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A Malaysian delegation led by Dr Ajlal Hussain Shah here on Friday visited the Punjab Pavilion at the Lok Mela.

According to the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) spokesman, the Director of the Arts Council Waqar Ahmed welcomed the delegation.

On this occasion, the Director PAC gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the stalls and handicrafts in the Punjab Pavilion.

Waqar said that the folk fair was aimed to promote and preserve the province's arts, crafts, culture, folk music and storytelling skills.

He suggested that in future, such fairs should be organized in other provinces of the country

Handicrafts have the status of regular industry in Punjab while presenting artisans from across the province at the national level was undoubtedly an achievement of the Punjab Arts Council.

Assistant Director of PAC Muhammad Suleman said that the folk music and handicrafts in Punjab Pavilion entertained the audience from morning to night. Foreign guests were entertained with Saag roti and lassi at the stalls.

The Director of the Arts Council also presented a Buddha image to the Malaysian delegation.

