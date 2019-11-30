UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Deputy FM Calls On Foreign Minister Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the bilateral ties and upcoming KL Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the bilateral ties and upcoming KL Summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur.

The deputy foreign minister is visiting Pakistan as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in the context of the said summit to be held on December 18-20, 2019.

During the meeting held on Friday, the foreign minister conveyed that Pakistan supported the objectives of the KL Summit and would work closely with Malaysia for its successful conclusion, a Foreign Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Malaysia for its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and briefed the deputy foreign minister on Indian�government's aggressive posturing after its illegal and unilateral actions to change the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and alter its demographic structure.

He stressed the importance of averting risks to peace and security arising from such actions by India.

On bilateral relations, both sides appreciated the recent high level exchange of visits and reaffirmed the shared commitment to upgrade Pakistan-Malaysia relations in all dimensions.

