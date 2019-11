Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yaha Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yaha Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi also attended the meeting, said a press release issued by PM Office.