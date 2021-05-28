Malaysian Envoy Pays Farewell Call On Foreign Secretary
Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim Friday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here.
The foreign secretary lauded the outgoing envoy's efforts for strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia ties and deepening cooperation in diverse fields.
He also appreciated Malaysia's support on a range of issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Full Dialogue Partnership (FDP) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).