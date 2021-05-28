Malaysian envoy pays farewell call on foreign secretary

Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim Friday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here

The foreign secretary lauded the outgoing envoy's efforts for strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia ties and deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

He also appreciated Malaysia's support on a range of issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Full Dialogue Partnership (FDP) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).