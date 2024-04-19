Open Menu

Malaysian HC Hosts Eid-ul-Fitr Open House, Celebrating Cultural Unity, Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Malaysian High Commissioner, Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and his spouse, Amelia Amani Azhar here on Friday hosted an Eid-ul-Fitr Open House at the Malaysian High Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Malaysian High Commissioner, Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and his spouse, Amelia Amani Azhar here on Friday hosted an Eid-ul-Fitr Open House at the Malaysian High Commission.

The guests, representing a cross section of the society from the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, Pakistani captains of industry, friends of the media as well as the Malaysian diaspora were among those present to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Donning their national customes, the host-hostess with his team and families at the High Commission welcomed the guests with renowned Malaysian Hospitality.

The guests were served with a delightful array of traditional Malaysian and Pakistani cuisines such as Mee Goreng, Mutton Curry, Nasi Goreng, Satay with peanut sauce and traditional Eid cookies.

The gathering reflected the true spirit of friendship and peaceful co-existence amongst nations especially with the host nation, Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Azhar underscored the importance of cultural understanding and mutual respect in strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the commonalities and traditions that bind the people of Malaysia and Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to the guests for joining the celebration and reiterated Malaysia's commitment to advancing cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including trade, investment, education, and tourism, among others.

Considering the candid remarks and feedback from those present, the gathering was a success, exemplifying the strong brotherly ties and cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan.

