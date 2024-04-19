- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Malaysian HC hosts Eid-ul-Fitr Open House, celebrating cultural unity, bilateral ties
Malaysian HC Hosts Eid-ul-Fitr Open House, Celebrating Cultural Unity, Bilateral Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Malaysian High Commissioner, Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and his spouse, Amelia Amani Azhar here on Friday hosted an Eid-ul-Fitr Open House at the Malaysian High Commission
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Malaysian High Commissioner, Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan and his spouse, Amelia Amani Azhar here on Friday hosted an Eid-ul-Fitr Open House at the Malaysian High Commission.
The guests, representing a cross section of the society from the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, Pakistani captains of industry, friends of the media as well as the Malaysian diaspora were among those present to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Donning their national customes, the host-hostess with his team and families at the High Commission welcomed the guests with renowned Malaysian Hospitality.
The guests were served with a delightful array of traditional Malaysian and Pakistani cuisines such as Mee Goreng, Mutton Curry, Nasi Goreng, Satay with peanut sauce and traditional Eid cookies.
The gathering reflected the true spirit of friendship and peaceful co-existence amongst nations especially with the host nation, Pakistan.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Azhar underscored the importance of cultural understanding and mutual respect in strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the commonalities and traditions that bind the people of Malaysia and Pakistan.
He expressed gratitude to the guests for joining the celebration and reiterated Malaysia's commitment to advancing cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including trade, investment, education, and tourism, among others.
Considering the candid remarks and feedback from those present, the gathering was a success, exemplifying the strong brotherly ties and cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts8 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association8 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held10 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up14 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi14 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released14 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas27 minutes ago