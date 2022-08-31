Malaysian HC in Pakistan organizes flag hoisting ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The High Commission of Malaysia in Pakistan led by Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh organised a flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the 65th National Day of Malaysia.

On the occasion, Acting High Commissioner Deddy Faisal bin Ahmad Salleh recalled that the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan have been established since the first moment of Malaysia's independence in 1957.

He apprised the participants that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was among the distinguished guests who were present during the Proclamation of Independence at the Merdeka Stadium on 31 August 1957.

A member of the Reid Commission who drafted the Malaysian Constitution is Justice Abdul Hamid, who was then the Judge of the High Court of Pakistan, he added.

Acting High Commissioner further stated that Pakistan is also one of the earliest countries to recognize Malaysia's independence. "This strong relationship will continue to remain close and brotherly as we will always need each other at all times," he said.

The simple but graceful ceremony concluded with all guests joining the singing of the patriotic song "Warisan" led by Third Secretary Nor Azuan bin Haji Ayub.