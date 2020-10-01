Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Amin Ul Haque

High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday.

The Minister welcomed the High Commissioner of Malaysia at his office and matters of bilateral cooperation and concerning IT and Telecommunication were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in field of IT and Telecommunication.

The Minister said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Malaysia and added that under the Digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of IT is taking measures for provision of broadband services across the country.

The High Commissioner said that efforts of the Ministry of IT for promotion of information technology are commendable and collaboration between two countries in the field of information and communication technology (ICT) is vital.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddique was also present.