UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian High Commissioner Calls On Amin Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:59 PM

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Amin Ul Haque

High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday.

The Minister welcomed the High Commissioner of Malaysia at his office and matters of bilateral cooperation and concerning IT and Telecommunication were discussed during the meeting, said a press release.

The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in field of IT and Telecommunication.

The Minister said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Malaysia and added that under the Digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of IT is taking measures for provision of broadband services across the country.

The High Commissioner said that efforts of the Ministry of IT for promotion of information technology are commendable and collaboration between two countries in the field of information and communication technology (ICT) is vital.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddique was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Malaysia

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

46 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

2 hours ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

2 hours ago

Russia-US Contacts on Karabakh Not Substitute to O ..

1 minute ago

PAC discusses audit paras of MHP, KCH, KIMS, DHQ C ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.