Malaysian High Commissioner Greets World Communities On Eid- Ul – Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Dato' Mohammad Azhar Mazlan has extended his greetings to the people of Pakistan, the Malaysian community living in Pakistan and diplomatic community in Islamabad on the occasion of Eid- ul – Fitr, calling the day significant for mutual integration and harmony between communities of the world.

The Malaysian Embassy in Islamabad organized an Eid -ul - Fitr reception in the Malaysian Embassy in Islamabad, in which ambassadors, diplomats from different countries, business community, journalists and people from different walks of life, including the Malaysian community and students in Pakistan, participated and made the event a grand success.

Meanwhile addressing the Eid reception, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Dato' Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said that such a celebration during Eid- ul - Fitr is part of the Malaysia culture in which the king of Malaysian, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, parliamentarians and common people of Malaysia welcome people to their home and all communities are involved in mutual happiness.

The Malaysian High Commissioner said that Eid –ul – Fitr teaches Muslims to come together and the Spirit of Community, which aims to promote mutual human solidarity and strong human connections and relationships.

After the thirty-day month of Ramazan, which teaches us to sacrifice and strengthen mutual human relationships, the month of Shawwal begins with festivity in which Eid –ul – Fitr is celebrated in Muslim communities including Malaysia, and in which all other communities besides Muslims also participate in the happiness.

He said that on the occasion of Eid in Malaysia, ordinary people open their homes to all communities and share all people's happiness.

On the day of Eid, the King, Prime Minister and Cabinet members of Malaysia open their homes to the general public and on this occasion of joy, different types of food and gifts are offered to each other.

Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said that on the occasion of Eid –ul – Fitr , celebrations are held in open spaces in Malaysia and mutual friends from different communities participate in them without any distinction of religion, color or race and congratulate each other and celebrate.

On the occasion of Eid- ul – Fitr repletion in the Malaysian embassy, ambassadors from different countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Brunei Darussalam ,Thailand and diplomats from different countries, attended this ceremony and cherished this ceremony of the Malaysian Embassy.

In the ceremony, the attendees were treated to a variety of Malaysian and Pakistani cuisines and various sweet dishes were much admired and the ambassadors and diplomats highly appreciated the food on this occasion.

During this, a minute of symbolic silence was observed for the earthquake-affected areas and victims in Myanmar and Thailand at the request of the Malaysian Ambassador.

