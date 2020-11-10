Malaysian High Commissioner visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysian High Commissioner (HC) Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the business community, the HC lauded the RCCI efforts for promoting trade activities in the region.

He also appreciated RCCI for its recent tree plantation drive and assured full support from the embassy in this regard.

He said, there was a need to intensify efforts for improving two-way trade between Pakistan and Malaysia that would bring far better results for their economies.

The HC said both countries had good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including auto-mobile, construction, pharmaceutical, halal food, tourism, telecommunication and renewable energy.

Malaysia's famous auto brand 'Proton' would make its pre launch in December 2020 in Karachi, he added.

Ikram informed that Pakistan and Malaysia were the first two Islamic countries that had signed the FTA a long time ago, but the bilateral trade was still confined to few products.

He said there was an urgent need to focus on diversification of trade for improving trade figures.

In his welcome address, President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that Pak-Malaysia were enjoying cordial relations and stressed that the two countries should focus on new products to improve trade.

He also emphasized on further cementing the trade ties and exploring new sectors.

Nasir Mirza said that exchange of trade delegations was direly needed to boost the bilateral trade ties and volume.

However, as Coronavirus hit economies all over the world, we should not stop here and increase virtual platforms for improved networking and E-commerce, he added.

Later the High Commissioner planted a sapling in the chamber premises to mark RCCI Tree Plantation Drive 2020.