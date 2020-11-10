UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian High Commissioner Visits Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

Malaysian High Commissioner visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Malaysian High Commissioner (HC) Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysian High Commissioner (HC) Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the business community, the HC lauded the RCCI efforts for promoting trade activities in the region.

He also appreciated RCCI for its recent tree plantation drive and assured full support from the embassy in this regard.

He said, there was a need to intensify efforts for improving two-way trade between Pakistan and Malaysia that would bring far better results for their economies.

The HC said both countries had good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including auto-mobile, construction, pharmaceutical, halal food, tourism, telecommunication and renewable energy.

Malaysia's famous auto brand 'Proton' would make its pre launch in December 2020 in Karachi, he added.

Ikram informed that Pakistan and Malaysia were the first two Islamic countries that had signed the FTA a long time ago, but the bilateral trade was still confined to few products.

He said there was an urgent need to focus on diversification of trade for improving trade figures.

In his welcome address, President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that Pak-Malaysia were enjoying cordial relations and stressed that the two countries should focus on new products to improve trade.

He also emphasized on further cementing the trade ties and exploring new sectors.

Nasir Mirza said that exchange of trade delegations was direly needed to boost the bilateral trade ties and volume.

However, as Coronavirus hit economies all over the world, we should not stop here and increase virtual platforms for improved networking and E-commerce, he added.

Later the High Commissioner planted a sapling in the chamber premises to mark RCCI Tree Plantation Drive 2020.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Exchange Business Visit Rawalpindi Nasir Malaysia Chamber December 2020 Commerce All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Britain's Hatton on best major form entering Maste ..

4 minutes ago

Jordan votes in election clouded by pandemic

4 minutes ago

Demining, Reintegration of Ukraine's Uncontrolled ..

4 minutes ago

Tehran Says US Should Begin Changing Policy on Ira ..

4 minutes ago

At least 150 arrests in Tanzania over disputed vot ..

14 minutes ago

2 land grabbers held in Rawalpindi

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.