Malaysian High Commissioner Visits RCCI

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Muhammad Ibrahim paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday.

Addressing the business community, the High Commissioner lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region.

Muhammad Ibrahim said, there is a need to intensify efforts for improving two-way trade between Pakistan and Malaysia that would bring far better results for their economies.

"Both countries have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields including auto-mobile, construction, pharmaceutical, halal food, tourism, telecommunication and renewable energy" he added.

The High Commissioner informed that Malaysia's famous auto brand Proton will make its pre launch in December 2020 in Karachi.

He assured full cooperation and assistance for RCCI upcoming events including Rawal International Expo 2021 and other events.

Ikram informed that Pakistan and Malaysia were the first two Islamic countries that had signed the FTA a long time ago, but the bilateral trade was still confined to few products.

He also appreciated RCCI for its recent tree plantation drive and assured full support from the embassy in this regard.

In his welcome address, President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that Pak-Malaysia are enjoying cordial relations and stressed that both countries should focus on new products to improve two-way trade.

He informed that RCCI is going to organize Gawadar Business Conference focusing on Central Asian Republics (CARs), Build 2020 Construction Trade Fair and Rawal Expo in near future.

He said many Pakistani products including rice, wheat, mangoes, halal food, seafood, meat products, cutlery and sports goods, spices, handicrafts, light engineering goods, hospital and surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewelry could find a good market in Malaysia.

Later the High Commissioner planted a sapling in the chamber premises to mark RCCI tree plantation drive 2020.

