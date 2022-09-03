Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated an education fair at a local hotel, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated an education fair at a local hotel, here on Saturday.

The fair is being organised by Education Malaysia Global Services. Muhammad Ridzin bin Jalaluddin, chief executive officer (CEO) of the institution, welcomed Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. She visited the stalls set up by various universities and discussed with the representatives the modern education system.

Later, talking to the media, she said it was a great pleasure for her to come to the education fair.

She said the children of Pakistan were capable and wanted to shine the name of their country so they should be provided opportunities to get education in the entire world.

She stressed a uniform education system in the country and suggested ending the division of education between the rich and the poor forever.

She appreciated the education system of Malaysia. She welcomed the Malaysian government for organising the education fair in Pakistan.