Malaysian Palm Oil Board, KP Food Authority Hold Awareness Seminar On Edible Oil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in collaboration with Malaysian Palm Oil board on Friday organized a seminar on usefulness of palm oil.

Regional Director Food Authority apprised the participants of the seminar about the role of Food Authority in providing quality edible oil to the people.

The Deputy Director further said that along with inspections, such seminars would be organized regularly by the Food Authority to create awareness among the people about safe food so as to ensure safe and clean food supply to the people.

He commended the efforts of the Malaysian Government in this regard and assured the representatives of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board of their support in such endeavors in the public interest.

Special Representative of the Malaysian Government Jahuri Manal and his team elaborated the features and benefits of Palm Oil.

Asad Qasim distributed shields among the participants.

