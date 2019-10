(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Tan Sri Dato' Mohamad Ariff Bin MD. Yusof, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia , called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting, a press statement of the PM Office issued here said.