Malaysian Parliamentarians Witness NA Proceeding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:07 PM

Parliamentarians of Malaysia Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians of Malaysia Tuesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceeding.

The chairperson Syed Fakhar Imam made an announcement about their arrival. The parliamentarians welcomed the visiting guests by thumping desk Syed Fakhar Imam welcomed the visiting guests and said that Pakistan and Malaysia were enjoying cordial and very close relations.

He also thanked Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati while welcoming the delegation said, "People of Malaysia live in the hearts of Pakistani people." He said that people of Pakistan would never forget the support extended by Malaysia on the issue of Kashmir in UNGA session.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Ahsan Iqbal also thanked the Malaysian government for strongly highlighting the Kashmir issue in UNGA session.

He expressed the hope that the visit of the Malasian parliamentary delegation would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal also felicitated China on its National Day and said that both the nations were very close to each other.

Pakistan People Party (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf warmly welcomed the delegation and said, "We are thankful to government of Malaysia for extending support to Pakistan on all issues including Kashmir".

The five-member Malaysian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof arrived here on Tuesday for three-day visit.

