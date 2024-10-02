Open Menu

Malaysian PM Arrives To A Red Carpet Welcome

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Malaysian PM arrives to a red carpet welcome

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Premier.

He was also given a static guard of honour while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and members of the Federal cabinet were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high level delegation. During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan.

Premier Anwar Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Visit Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

3 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

4 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

9 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

9 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

9 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

18 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan