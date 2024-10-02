Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Malaysian PM arrives to a red carpet welcome

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warmly received Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is undertaking a three-day official visit to Pakistan

Upon his arrival at the airport, children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to the Malaysian Premier. He was also given a static guard of honour by smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army while 21-guns boomed in the background as gesture of warm welcome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and members of the Federal cabinet were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The Malaysian prime minister is accompanied by a high level delegation.

During his stay, he will hold meetings with the leadership of Pakistan.

Premier Anwar Ibrahim is undertaking the official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations,” Foreign Office said in an earlier press release.

More Stories From Pakistan